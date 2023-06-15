Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $74.48. 118,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

