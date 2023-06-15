Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 8,161 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,226. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.