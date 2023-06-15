Alcoa Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of AA opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

