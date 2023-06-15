Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $1,080,634.35 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 1,738,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

