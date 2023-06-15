AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Down 3.8 %
AmeraMex International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About AmeraMex International
