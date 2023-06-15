AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 3.8 %

AmeraMex International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

