Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 116,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

