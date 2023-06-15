American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Up 1.7%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 1,343,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,160,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Rating)

American Battery Technology Co is a technology company, which engages in the development and marketing of lithium-ion batteries. It operates through Primary Metal Manufacturing and Primary Resource Development. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.