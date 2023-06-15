American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in May

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

