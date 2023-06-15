American International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 52,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical volume of 5,526 call options.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Price Performance

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

