American Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

