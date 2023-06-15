American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

