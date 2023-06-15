American Trust Purchases 1,305 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American Trust lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY opened at $260.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

