American Trust Sells 62,795 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

