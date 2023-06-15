AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.88

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.88 and last traded at $180.26, with a volume of 177625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

