Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.70

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as low as $18.67. Ames National shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 26,684 shares traded.

ATLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

