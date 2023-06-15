Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.64. 277,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

