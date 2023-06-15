Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

AMKR opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $1,114,857. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

