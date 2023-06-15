Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 345,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

