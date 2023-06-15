Amy Wiles Sells 2,000 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 196,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

