Analysts Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.