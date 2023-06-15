Analysts Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software
Asure Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.