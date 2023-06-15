Analyzing ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ECARX and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.21%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than ECARX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ECARX and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05% Arbe Robotics -1,420.03% -84.08% -69.05%

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.53 -$223.18 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 56.74 -$40.49 million ($0.76) -4.05

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Summary

ECARX beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

