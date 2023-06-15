Analyzing Minco Capital (MGHCF) and Its Peers

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -42.98% -42.02% Minco Capital Competitors -508.43% -9.60% -5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 913 1998 2669 73 2.34

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Minco Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.75 Minco Capital Competitors $7.37 billion $1.82 billion -2.86

Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.