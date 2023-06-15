Analyzing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codexis and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.59%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.4% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Codexis and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -41.17% -32.75% -20.39% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99%

Volatility & Risk

Codexis has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codexis and Verde Clean Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $116.23 million 1.59 -$33.59 million ($0.72) -3.83 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Summary

Codexis beats Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

