Analyzing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -183.02% -45.38% -38.84% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $30.20 million 20.71 -$59.80 million ($2.83) -10.90 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Digimarc and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digimarc and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.96%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Digimarc beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

