Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

Andritz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.2837 dividend. This is a boost from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

