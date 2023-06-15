Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $323.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average is $313.33. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

