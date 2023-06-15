Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $474,116.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00044994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.