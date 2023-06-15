Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

