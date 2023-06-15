Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARES opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $95.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,430,646 shares valued at $343,599,493. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

