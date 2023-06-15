argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $392.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1-year low of $326.90 and a 1-year high of $423.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.11 and its 200 day moving average is $381.62.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $15,377,000. State Street Corp grew its position in argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.