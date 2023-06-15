Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARISGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 365,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,367. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

