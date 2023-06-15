Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ARIS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 365,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,367. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
