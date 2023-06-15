Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,331,200.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,797. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $356,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

