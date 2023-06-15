Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.84 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Ark has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,628,864 coins and its circulating supply is 173,629,638 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

