Ascent Group LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

LMT opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

