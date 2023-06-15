Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.