Ascent Group LLC Buys 26,202 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 921.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after buying an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

