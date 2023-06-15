Ascent Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.44 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.