Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

