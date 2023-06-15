Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $251.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

