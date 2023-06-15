Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NNN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NNN opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.