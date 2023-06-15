Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM opened at $105.83 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

