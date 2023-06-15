Ascent Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.