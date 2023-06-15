Ascent Group LLC Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.