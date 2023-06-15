ASD (ASD) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05452145 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,141,807.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

