Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

