Athena Investment Management Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.41. 257,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

