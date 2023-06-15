Athena Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,508 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 71,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

