Athena Investment Management Takes $205,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $133,360,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.97. 640,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,076. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $89.01.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

