Athena Investment Management Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of SYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. 869,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,875. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
