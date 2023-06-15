Athena Investment Management Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. 869,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,875. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

