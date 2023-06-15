AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 9,510,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,615,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

